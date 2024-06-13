Nearly 4,000 people attended the annual University of York Students Union Summer Ball at York Racecourse on Tuesday, June 4, into the early hours of Wednesday, June 5.

North Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the racecourse at 2.15am on Wednesday after a man in his 30s reported he had been assaulted, resulting in facial injuries.

Security for the event was provided by Andante Group.

An Andante Group spokesperson said an incident happened after a level of the venue was being cleared as the event ended.

The spokesperson said a member of the security team was allegedly assaulted.

They said the company had also seen video footage of some parts of an incident at the venue and that an employee had been suspended from duties pending further inquiries in connection with that incident.

A York Racecourse spokesperson said stewarding for the event was employed directly by the organisers, York University Students Union, adding: “The stewarding team were neither Yorkshire Racecourse employees nor their contractors.”

They said: “York Racecourse was pleased to help York university students celebrate their achievements at the annual ball. The event was attended by nearly 4,000 people and the overall mood was one of enjoyment.”

The spokesperson added that police were called to an “isolated incident at the close of the event”.

A York University Students Union spokesperson said the safety and welfare of students and staff is an “utmost priority” and it is supporting police with the investigation.

“Reports and footage that’s emerging is very concerning,” they said. “We know that this will have been a disappointing end to the event for those who witnessed the incident.

“Given the ongoing police investigation, we are unable to comment further at this stage.”

A University of York spokesperson said: “We were very concerned to hear of a distressing incident at York Racecourse during an event which was meant to be a celebration for students.

“We are appalled by footage that has emerged and we understand an arrest has been made and the police are investigating.”