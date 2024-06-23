Rob Moore and George Middleton have recently completed a gruelling fundraiser that saw them play all 216 holes of the York Union golf circuit – a feat that saw the pair walk 74 miles around 12 courses in just a three-day period.

As The Press reported last month, Rob and George chose to do the fundraiser for Scope in honour of a friend’s son – Archie Pepper - who has recently undergone Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR), a spinal surgery from which he had to learn to walk again from scratch.

According to Archie’s dad, Will: “During the 3 days, we had friends and family walking round with Rob & George caddying and organising their lunches and dinners as they didn’t have enough time to stop and wait but they made it round on time… with blisters.

“I would like to say a massive thank you to Rob & George as they organised and initiated it all of their own backs as a show of support. The family and I are eternally grateful to you.”

The event, which was sponsored by Redbarn Developments, M4 UK, Hunters estate agents, and Stoneplan, saw a turnout of over 200 people packed into the clubhouse at Fulford to celebrate the competition of the challenge.

It also played host to a fundraising auction that included golf tickets, signed Lewis Hamilton Mercedes drawings, hotel stays, spa passes, signed Leeds United shirts and helicopter rides!

The pair raised just over £10,000 in total through their JustGiving page.