The Poppleton School's Out Club - PopSoc - has been providing year-round care for children aged four to 11 since 1999.

Operated by a voluntary committee of parents, and joined with Poppleton Ousebank Primary School, PopSoc supports families in Poppleton and the surrounding areas.

This July, PopSoc will host its 25th-anniversary event, open to the children and families of their out-of-school club and the local community of Poppleton.

The event and raffle have attracted support from local businesses. There will also be a bouncy castle, games, and crafts for children to enjoy.

PopSoc is a charity-based out-of-school club providing year-round care for children aged 4 to 11 (Image: Supplied)

As part of the event, PopSoc will also be promoting its plans for the future, aiming to expand its childcare services in 2024/25 to reach more families in the area.

Kerri Thomas, manager of PopSoc, said: "As a specialist wrap-around care provider and a proud member of the Out of School Alliance, PopSoc remains committed to supporting families in our community.

"As a charity-based childcare provider, it's an honour to have represented PopSoc at the recent Department for Education Provider Event, showcasing our not-for-profit childcare setting as part of the National Wrap Around Childcare Programme.

"We're thrilled and proud to celebrate 25 years of supporting children and families in York, and we're eager to continue our mission of providing essential childcare support to our community."