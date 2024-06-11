Part of the A19 in North Yorkshire is closed after a serious crash, police said.
Drivers are facing delays after the crash at the crossroads for Carlton Husthwaite and Hutton Sessay.
An eyewitness told The Press an air ambulance has landed nearby.
North Yorkshire Police said the road is closed and "is expected to be for some time".
Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: "We received an emergency call at 1.10pm on Tuesday afternoon to report a collision on the A19 near Sessay.
"Ambulance resources, including an air ambulance, are currently on scene."
