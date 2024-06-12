A HUSBAND and wife duo who eat what they sell are hoping to be voted The Press’ Best Chippy.
Butlers Fish and Chips is one of 10 finalists in The Press 'Best Chippy 2024' awards.
Press readers have nominated their favourite fish and chip shops in York and North Yorkshire via an online voting platform.
Readers will now be able to vote for their 'Best Chippy 2024' by picking up copies of the The Press newspaper between June 3 and June 17, with the winner set to be announced on June 24. Each copy of The Press in the coming days will feature a short profile on each chippy and why it thinks it deserves to be voted number one in York.
Butlers is located at 53 Foxwood Lane, in the centre of Foxwood, and is run by husband and wife duo Andrew and Amanda Butler and their family. Open for the past 12 years, they say they pride themselves on their excellent customer service, good quality food, and great value for money.
Amanda said: “We think we are the best in York for the best quality, great value, biggest portions and excellent customer service. We have a well-established team who are friendly.”
Our traditional fish and chips are cooked in beef dripping with both haddock and cod on offer and with freshly made patties for those who prefer an alternative to the more traditional offerings.
According to Amanda: “We eat what we sell so we only get the best products for our customers from locally sourced wholesalers.”
In addition to traditional fish and chips, Butlers also offers breakfast boxes, hot sandwiches, and ice cream milkshakes that customers have called ‘the best’. They also offer meal deals and catering options – having previously offered services for parties, wakes, and weddings.
The fish and chip shop achieved a five-star food hygiene rating in April 2024.
With a focus on the local community, one thing Amanda was keen to highlight is the way she gets to know the regulars, saying: “We love the banter with our customers.”
Butlers also offers deliveries, aimed at supporting the elderly members of the community who may not be able to get out to the shop, and likes to support local events and fundraisers. It also works with the church and has done so for many years.
