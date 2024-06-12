Stonebow House has gone on the market for £5,960,000.

The 49,905 square foot property is home to a Co-op, Roxy ballroom and MyDentist.

The freehold listing, by Oakgate Group, said the "substantial prime city centre holding" generates £422,625 a year in rental income from the businesses.

The sum of the commercial rent is comprised of Roxy paying the most, with £200,000 per year, MyDentist in second, with £115,000 and the Co-op, which pays £103,375.

Stonebow House is also home to 17 residential apartments, four of which are penthouses. The apartments pay a small ground rent fee to the building, which would also be included in the buyers income.

The Press approached Oakgate Group for further comment on the listing, and we'll update this piece if we receive one. However, in the listing, the group said: "Stonebow House is situated at a key gateway to the city of York and was originally completed in 1965.

"The property was most recently acquired in 2015 and has been comprehensively refurbished and transformed into a mixed-use development comprising luxury flats sitting above commercial retail units."