Howard Cram, who works for family run Dyrdal's Garage in Fulford in York has worked as a Volvo engineer for most of his career and has been recognised by popular TV show Bangers and Cash as the best choice to repair a classic Volvo.

Having started at Dyrdal’s at the age of 13, Howard returned to the garage after a 40-year stint working directly for Volvo.

READ MORE:

During this time, he was awarded for his contributions to the brand – becoming both the youngest ever and first master technician in the North of England for Volvo, then winning an international technician award for his skill.

According to Howard, it had always been Volvo for him – starting at the age of 10 when he won a school engineering project sponsored by the brand, he found himself hooked. He has since trained extensively with the brand and is also able to repair both electric and hybrid vehicles alongside regular cars.

Despite spending the bulk of his working career elsewhere, Howard returned to Drydal’s to support the store after a death in the family. He said: “I used to help my friend out every night before he passed away, it [Dyrdals] is my second home. My heart and my soul and my loyalty belongs to this garage and the family.

“I’m really nervous, but I’m slowly settling in – it’s an honour.”

Howard was contacted for this expertise by Bangers and Cash around a month ago, who deemed him the best fit to fix the damaged car.

The Bangers and Cash team said: “We've taken our Volvo 144 to the team at Dyrdals in York as they have a wealth of knowledge and expertise in Volvos. We love the fact that Howard learnt to drive in a 144.

“The car will be ready later this year for us to sell it on through Mathewsons Auctions and hopefully we will not lose too much money on it.”

According to Angela, accounts executive at Dyrdals: “They’re really delighted with Howard and he deserves it - he is an absolute Volvo nut and he’s known around the country for it.”

Bangers and Cash will be live at Scampston Hall, near Malton, on Sat August 10 & Sun 11. Whilst Saturday tickets have sold out, Sunday tickets can be bought here. The series is currently on Thursdays at 8pm on the Yesterday channel with Howard's episode coming up next series.