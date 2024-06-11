It is now the law that all cat owners in England must have their pet microchipped, though figures from the PDSA Animal Wellbeing Report revealed that more than 2.4 million cats still aren’t.

The new law came into effect on June 10, but owners have a 21-day grace period to have their cats microchipped.

After July 1, owners may face fines of up to £500 if they have not acted.

There are currently 3 million cats who aren't microchipped in the UK (Image: Getty/Lucky Business)

Madeline Pike, Veterinary Nurse for Direct Line Pet Insurance, explained: “Microchipping is a very quick and relatively painless process no more painful than having an injection or blood test.

“It’s also one of the most effective and efficient methods of finding lost pets. We urge cat owners who haven’t yet done so to seek an appointment in the next few weeks and by the July 1 at the latest.

“Nearly every vet we spoke to said they still have availability or could make room for anyone needing an appointment.

“The compulsory microchipping of cats will provide families with much-needed comfort and peace of mind that if their cat gets lost or strays, they can more easily be reunited with their much-loved feline friends.”

PDSA Vet, Lynne James added: “A microchip is a tiny identification device that contains a unique number, usually 15 digits, linking a pet to their owner.

"In cats, microchips are implanted under the skin between the shoulder blades – it’s a very quick procedure that takes just a few seconds and doesn’t require sedation or anaesthetic.

“Microchips can contain various amounts of vital information, and the more kept up to date information stored on your pet’s microchip, the better.

"Some of the key information that can be stored includes, the pet owner’s full name, address and contact details. The pet’s assigned name, gender, breed, date of birth and even their colour.

“Even if your cat prefers the indoor life, microchipping is still important. Owners may not be too worried if they have an indoor cat, but there’s plenty of ways cats can sneak outside, or nip out through an open door or window.

"It’s always best to have the extra peace of mind that a microchip provides."