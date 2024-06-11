The McDonald's on Ingleby Road, Girlington, Bradford, was cordoned off by police following a concern for the safety of a woman yesterday evening.

Police officers attended and after further enquiries they determined that a woman had been "found on fire in a toilet".

After the fire was extinguished, the woman was taken to hospital . Police said she suffered "significant injuries".

A cordon in place at the McDonald's restaurant (Image: Newsquest)

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police are in attendance at the McDonalds restaurant on Ingleby Road, Bradford, after a woman was found with significant injuries.

"A call was received at 3:15pm relating to a concern for safety for a woman at an undisclosed location.

"Following further enquiries, officers attended at the restaurant where a woman was found on fire in the toilet area.

"The fire was extinguished, and the woman taken to hospital by ambulance.

"Enquiries are ongoing but at this time there is nothing to suggest anyone else was involved in this incident."

A spokesperson for McDonald's confirmed that restaurant is closed but it is not issuing a statement at this stage.

A police presence at the McDonald's restaurant (Image: T&A)

Earlier, one would-be customer spoke of her concern after seeing the large police presence.

She said: “It’s our local McDonald’s, so I was just taking my son there – but it’s all been closed off by police.

"I don’t know what’s happened, but it’s concerning and it’s obviously quite serious.

“We’ve just tried to pull in and it’s all been guarded by police the main entrance.

“There’s a police van, police car and a cordon being guarded by police.”