The Harrogate-based finance broker, which specialises in funding luxury, classic, super and hypercars was crowned ‘Best Specialist Car Finance Provider’, while also finishing as a finalist in the ‘Best Broker’ category.

Founded in 2020 by CEO Andy King and managing director David Moss, Apollo claims a strong track record of delivering specialist car funding requirements ranging from £50,000 up to multimillion-pound cars, operating mainly for high net-worth private individuals, successful entrepreneurs, businesses and serial car collectors.

The Credit Strategy Car Finance Awards celebrates the UK’s top lenders and brokers, with the best of the best in the motor finance sector gathered in Manchester to celebrate their successes.

Andy King, said: “We were delighted to be nominated for two of the awards, and winning Best Specialist Car Finance Provider is truly a fantastic achievement for the business and I am so proud of the whole Apollo Capital team.

“These awards showcase the very best businesses within our sector, and to have been recognised in this way really does emphasise what we do so well here at Apollo – providing our customers with truly excellent service and finance products as they fund some of the world’s most desirable cars.”

Judges commented: “Apollo Capital secures the winner’s title through its remarkable business growth and client-centric approach. Their evidence of strong feedback, niche identification, and impressive growth data speak volumes.”

“The ability to secure funding for prestigious brands like Pagani underscores their expertise and strength in the market.

“Apollo Capital’s hands-on approach and bespoke client support set them apart, making them the clear choice for excellence in finance.”