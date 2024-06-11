A CRASH on a major road near York has been cleared.
The crash, which was first reported at around 7.27am today (June 11), was on the A1079 near Dunnington.
The road was partially blocked both ways, but it has since been cleared and traffic is now moving freely.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article