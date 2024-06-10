The 57-year-old had been working at the site on York Road Business Park as a contractor.

A police spokesperson said: "The sudden death of the 57-year-old man from Morecambe, Lancashire, was reported by the ambulance service at premises on York Road Business Park in Malton at 5.33pm on 3May 30. He had been working at the site as a contractor and was found deceased in a toilet cubicle following a suspected medical episode. The man’s next of kin have been informed and are receiving support."