A MAN has been found dead in a toilet cubicle at business premises in Malton.
The 57-year-old had been working at the site on York Road Business Park as a contractor.
A police spokesperson said: "The sudden death of the 57-year-old man from Morecambe, Lancashire, was reported by the ambulance service at premises on York Road Business Park in Malton at 5.33pm on 3May 30. He had been working at the site as a contractor and was found deceased in a toilet cubicle following a suspected medical episode. The man’s next of kin have been informed and are receiving support."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here