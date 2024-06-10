North Yorkshire Police say a burglary took place at Coxwold Village Hall in Coxwold near Ampleforth some time between 6.30pm on Sunday, June 9 and 8.15am on Monday, June 10.

A police spokesman said: "Damage was caused to an internal door and cash was stolen from the premises.

"We are appealing for any witnesses to the incident and any information around those responsible.

"Please email Jake.Reed@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation."

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Jake Reed, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference number 12240102251 when passing on information.