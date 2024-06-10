David has worked for all the local media operations in York and North Yorkshire, including The Press, over the last 35 years.

David began his broadcasting career in 1975 at the age of 11, presenting a children's show on Radio Victory in Portsmouth.

He joined the BBC aged just 16 and worked for Radio Solent.

He later became the youngest ever person to present a show on BBC Radio 2 when aged 19.

David came to York in 1987, but he’s recently been away from the microphone for several months while he helped move his father from the south coast to York.

Having worked as a news reader, editor, and presenter up and down the country as well as in the YO1 Radio area, he is very excited about being able to cover yet another election with a special focus on York and North Yorkshire.

David’s first election was in 1983 and memorable for a collision in the double soundproof doors of the Southampton studio which resulted in him tipping a tray of drinks over his then manager.

"Things could only get better after that," he said.

David continued: "I'm delighted that YO1 Radio has decided to focus coverage on speaking to the people.

"We want to know what voters expect from whichever party forms the next government and I will be in the YO1 Radio Live Lounge studio on Goodramgate recording interviews so do tap on the window and say hello.

“A full team of us will be providing a comprehensive service of comment and reaction to the results on July 4 starting with the exit polls at 10pm and ending with news of who will be the next PM at Breakfast the following day.”

Wayne Chadwick, managing director of YO1 Radio said: "It's good news that David has joined us.

"He's an accomplished overall news editor and broadcaster and will add that extra layer and dimensions to our output."

YO1 Radio, which is a media partner to the York Press, broadcasts local news, weather, travel and information alongside music from the 1980s to the present day.

It broadcasts to the city of York on 102.8 FM, in Selby on 90.0 FM with transmissions in the surrounding parts of North Yorkshire on DAB+

It originally launched online in September, with it extending onto FM in August 2018.