A national restaurant chain has announced it will finally open a long-awaited steak restaurant in the city by the end of the month.
Its marks the end of a long-running saga which began almost five years ago, when Miller and Carter submitted plans for the site in the listed Post Office building in Lendal in December 2019.
The former Post Office closed that previous April after some 135 years at the site.
READ MORE:
- Post Office confirms branch in Lendal will close after 135 years
- Pictures: Restaurant plan for former Post Office gets the go-ahead
- Miller and Carter still coming to former Post Office in Lendal
Despite a petition signed by more than 3,000 people opposing the closure, including from York Central MP Rachael Maskell, the Post Office relocated to the back of WH Smith’s in Coney Street.
Planning approval was given by City of York Council in December 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic.
A Miller and Carter spokesperson told the Press: “The listed Post Office building is currently undergoing a refurbishment and will be reopening on 28th June.
“The new steakhouse will create 55 jobs in the local area, 40 of the jobs will be front of house with the other 15 being kitchen staff.
“The restaurant will have 140 covers with a bar, seating 14-16 people which will be used as a holding area for guests. This will also be the first Miller & Carter in the York area.”
The spokesperson promised more details about the restaurant immediately prior to its opening.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here