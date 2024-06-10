Its marks the end of a long-running saga which began almost five years ago, when Miller and Carter submitted plans for the site in the listed Post Office building in Lendal in December 2019.

The former Post Office closed that previous April after some 135 years at the site.

Despite a petition signed by more than 3,000 people opposing the closure, including from York Central MP Rachael Maskell, the Post Office relocated to the back of WH Smith’s in Coney Street.

Planning approval was given by City of York Council in December 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Miller and Carter spokesperson told the Press: “The listed Post Office building is currently undergoing a refurbishment and will be reopening on 28th June.

“The new steakhouse will create 55 jobs in the local area, 40 of the jobs will be front of house with the other 15 being kitchen staff.

“The restaurant will have 140 covers with a bar, seating 14-16 people which will be used as a holding area for guests. This will also be the first Miller & Carter in the York area.”

The spokesperson promised more details about the restaurant immediately prior to its opening.