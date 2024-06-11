The World Seniors Darts Matchplay is returning to York Barbican this October, with 16 of the best over 50's in the sport competing over two days of action.

The Legendary 16-time world champion, Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor, is set to call time on his career at the end of 2024, but not before he takes the York Barbican stage one last time.

Defending champion Leonard Gates will also be back to defend the title he lifted in 2023.

Billy Lovell of the World Seniors Darts Tour said: "We absolutely loved coming to the Barbican in 2023, so it was a no brainer to return in 2024.

"The standard of the tour just continues to rise, and with this being Phil Taylor’s last season on tour, there is a storyline for everyone."

With VIP and general admission ticket options available, York Barbican is urging fans to purchase tickets early to avoid disappointment.

VIP tickets include seats located at the front near the stage, Q&A with legends of the sport and official event programme.

Tickets for the two dates on October 4 and 5 are on sale now and can be purchased via https://www.yorkbarbican.co.uk/whats-on/world-seniors-darts-tour/.