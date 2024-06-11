Pickering Book Tree, on Market Place, is hosting the events as a part of the week-long celebration of independently-run bookshops.

The first evening event on Thursday, June 13,will see bestselling author and columnist Sally Coulthard discuss her recently published book A Brief History of the Countryside in 100 Objects.

Although the event is now full, it is possible to contact the bookshop to be added to a reserve list in case any seats become available.

To launch the official start of Independent Bookshop Week, children’s author and illustrator Dawn Treacher will lead an activity session on Saturday, June , children aged eight and above.

The event coincides with the launch of Dawn’s latest book, Lost in Time, a modern adventure story with historical and sci-fi elements. Dawn is the author of The Kringleset Chronicles and Pandemonium of Parrots, which are fantasy adventure stories for children, and has illustrated many picture and middle grade books throughout her career.

At the event, Dawn will read an extract from the book, and children will join her to create their own moving clock to take home.

Then on Thursday, June,20 the bookshop will host award-winning author Wyl Menmuir to talk about his latest non-fiction title, The Heart of the Woods.

The book is a companion piece to The Draw of the Sea, which won the prestigious Roger Deakin Award. A former journalist, Wyl has written for The Guardian, the BBC and The Observer. His fiction debut The Many was longlisted for the Booker Prize in 2016.

The following week, on Tuesday, June, 25, the bookshop will welcome Gay Marris to celebrate the publication of her debut crime novel A Curtain Twitcher's Book of Murder.

Andrew Bundy, who owns the shop with his wife Stephanie and daughter Cathy, said: "We love this book. The darkly witty writing is reminiscent of Roald Dahl's short stories for adults, but with a style that is entirely its own. With a delightfully clever plot, a fantastic cast of characters and a compelling voice, we think this crime novel and author will gain a lot of fans this year."

To round off the month, the bookshop will hold the second of its short series of summer music events on Friday, June 28, when singer-songwriter Edwina Hayes will perform her acoustic blend of English folk and Americana.

Edwina has toured with such notable performers as Jools Holland, Van Morrison, and Nancy Griffith. This event is full, but the bookshop is taking names for a ticket wait list.

Pickering Book Tree’s summer programme of evening events continues into July. Tickets are available for the launch of the follow up to a hit summer thriller, a talk about the history of silent cinema with a local twist, a visit from an internationally bestselling Canadian debut author, and folk music inspired by the North York Moors.

Further information and tickets can be found on the bookshop’s website: www.pickeirngbooktree.co.uk. Tickets can also be booked in person at Pickering Book Tree on Market Place, or by emailing the shop: enquiries@pickeringbooktree.co.uk.

All author events are free to attend. Tickets for Folk at the Book Tree events are priced at £12.