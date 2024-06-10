The York Samaritans – Open Water Swim is at Allerthorpe Lakeland Park in Pocklington on Friday June 14 from 6pm to 9pm.

Judith Kirk, York Samaritans outreach director is a keen open water swimmer and came up with the idea to hold the event.

She said: “As well as being a great exercise, swimming is also helpful for our mental health and general well being.”

All funds raised, including the ticket value, which is being donated by Allerthorpe Lakeland Park, will go entirely to support York Samaritans.

Judith said: “It’s because of kind donations and lovely volunteers that we’re able to continue being there for those who need to use our vital service."

Tickets for York Samaritans – Open Water Swim are available at https://tinyurl.com/dm583pwa