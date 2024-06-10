The popular Floral Window Competition is open for entries from Friday June 28, runs alongside the annual Floral Summer Celebration.

The floral summer began in 1964 and highlights the town’s friendship with the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).

Matthew Chapman, Harrogate BID Manager, said: “Harrogate is renowned for its floral heritage and it’s an honour to celebrate this through our Floral Summer of Celebration, which won Gold at the Britain in Bloom awards last year!

“We’re passionate about promoting our town as a floral destination and the shop window competition is an important part of this which forms our floral history.

“We hope as many businesses as possible will take part to create fantastic displays to ensure Harrogate is a blaze of colour to welcome visitors and residents into the centre.”

There will be three categories to enter in this year’s competition – Hotels and Guest Houses, Pubs, Restaurants and Cafes and Shops – and a prize will be presented to the winner of each group during an awards ceremony in September.

Entries from businesses will be judged by the dedicated volunteers from the Harrogate in Bloom group on the week commencing Monday, July 15th.

Judges will award points on key aspects including first impressions and ‘wow factor’, planting, size and style of containers, maintenance of paving, paths and signage, condition of the plants and noticeable environmentally friendly features.

The floral displays will be located across the town, along with dozens of hanging baskets outside town centre businesses, numerous flower beds maintained by North Yorkshire Council , more than 200 barrier baskets funded by Harrogate BID and commissioned floral street art.

To enter this year’s Floral Shop Window competition, email the Harrogate BID team on info@harrogatebid.co.uk