We’ve issued this image of a man we would like to speak to, following a fraud incident in York.

North Yorkshire Police say it happened at 1.30pm on Friday, May 17 in Risedale Drive in Fulford in York.

A police spokesman said: "The victim had purchased a mobile phone from Facebook Marketplace believing they were buying a Samsung mobile phone before later discovering that the phone was an older model than advertised.

"Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.

"Please email alan.mason@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help."

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Alan Mason, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240086872 when passing on information.