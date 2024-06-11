Leeds-based Savvy Baker is opening in 16 Swinegate this month (June). Starting as a lockdown project in co-founder Savannah Roqaa's kitchen, the business quickly moved to a café in Roundhay, Leeds, and now York.

"We're absolutely thrilled to finally open our doors in York," said Savannah.

"From starting in my kitchen during lockdown to seeing huge queues at our first pop-up in Leeds, the journey has been incredible.

Co-founders Savannah Roqaa and Jordan Simms are bringing their baked goods to York (Image: Supplied)

"Our fans in Leeds have been amazing, and we can't wait to share our passion for brownies and unique drinks with the York community."

The Savvy Baker says it has crafted a special drinks menu for York. Customers can also enjoy specialty coffee brewed from North Star roast beans.

To celebrate the opening, The Savvy Baker will offer the first 100 customers a complimentary brownie, as well as special promotions on its unique drinks throughout the opening week.

"This is a perfect opportunity for York residents to taste the treats that have captivated Leeds and experience the friendly and fun atmosphere of The Savvy Baker," Savannah added.