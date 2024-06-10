Raworths’ Trusts, Wills and Estates team is one of only four law firms nationally to be shortlisted for this award.

Chambers HNW guide is a key publication for the international private wealth market. Their HNW Awards recognise “a firm’s pre-eminence, its outstanding work, impressive strategic growth and excellence in client service”.

To make the Chambers HNW Awards’ shortlist, each finalist has been selected based on extensive research by Chambers’ HNW analysts which includes independent feedback from clients and professional contacts.

Rachel Tunnicliffe, Head of Trusts, Wills and Estates at Raworths, said: “We are delighted to have been nominated for this prestigious national award in a very competitive category.

“Unlike many awards, the Chambers HNW Awards are not something you can enter. It is based on independent research which makes it all the more rewarding when the whole team is recognised for delivering the best advice and service to our clients.”

On confirming its shortlists, Chambers HNW Award organisers added: “To be ranked and then to be shortlisted for an award indicates that the firm [Raworths] and its members are at the top of the profession.”

Raworths provides a range of commercial and private client services from its Harrogate office.

The Trusts, Wills and Estates team at Raworths is one of the largest private client teams in Yorkshire, acting for significant clients both regionally and nationally.

The Chambers HNW Awards ceremony will take place in London in July.