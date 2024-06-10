The Heroes Journey already supplies Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Asda, Aldi, Lidl, Coop, Costco, Home Bargains, B&M, Iceland, Ocado and other major retailers with its own brands across various categories.

As such it believes that working in additional partnerships with entrepreneurs, family businesses and international food companies they can bring incredible products into major retail by utilising their existing relationships, supply chains and expertise.

Major retailers are hard to trade with and due to the massive volumes trading with them can generate, the margin for error is so small that a lack of understanding of the complexity of a retailer can be the difference between a brand living, dying or thriving in the UK’s most competitive of commercial environments.

The company has already formed successful partnerships with many food and drink companies across the UK, Europe and Asia since launching KEYS2RETAIL six weeks ago. Through these partnerships, the company bring substantial value, ensuring quick and efficient market penetration and critical commercial strategy that can help ensure success in retail.

The Heroes Journey’s CEO, Charlie Simpson-Daniel, said: “We are incredibly excited to be launching an additional division of our business in the form of our KEYS2RETAIL. We are frequently approached by companies with incredible products but without the expertise to navigate the landscape of major retail and so we decided that where exciting synergies exist, we would form partnerships that can launch future category captains. The criteria we use when working with clients is very simple. Are the products the best in their chosen field and are the founders passionate about conquering the category they are entering. Where these ingredients exist, we embark on exciting journeys together.”

Managing director Milko Gugutkov added: “Embarking on this new journey with The Heroes Journey is a testament to our unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and growth.We believe that every business has the potential to be a hero in its own right, and our goal is to empower entrepreneurs and business owners without the understanding of retail to unleash their full potential and achieve greatness. With our expertise, resources, and passion for transformation, we’re excited to guide businesses through The Heroes Journey and onto the shelves of major retail”.