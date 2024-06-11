Oleria Patisserie and multi-cultural delicatessen opened a second base in the city back in Summer 2022 at 78-80 Gillygate - the former home of Tarts and Titbits.

This was in addition to its existing cafe and patisserie in Bootham opposite the pedestrian entrance to Bootham School.

Now the woman behind the brand, Leah Williams, has opened womenswear boutique, Melisanthy, in Harrogate alongside sister brand, Oleria Patisserie.

Oleria Patisserie in Bootham (Image: Supplied)

The Melisanthy and Oleria shop is now open at 16, Cheltenham Parade in the town from Wednesday-Saturday each week, from 10.30am-5.30pm.

They are having a soft launch, and have opened with a capsule collection of dresses, each chosen for their vibrant colours, flattering silhouettes and intricate detailing.

“I’ve very carefully chosen a selection of pieces that will make women feel special.

"The colours are timeless, the fabrics are luxurious and the silhouettes will leave you feeling truly elegant. I wanted to bring something very different to the market, and I think we’ve really achieved that,” said Leah.

Leah Williams (Image: Supplied)

Alongside the collection of dresses, Leah is showing a series of accessories in the boutique, including the luxury handbag collection, “Yorkshire Tartan” designed by Yorkshire artist, Merryn Wilderspin.

Plus, housed within the same space is Oleria Patisserie, which is Leah’s second brand.

There are currently two Oleria’s in York City Centre, and the brand is well known for creating a haven of sweet treats.

Customers are welcomed into the patisserie to explore glass jars stacked full of delicious treats including buttery biscuits, Middle Eastern and Mediterranean baklava from and fruity Turkish delight.

Some of the food at Acomb in York (Image: Supplied)

Leah said: “In time, I’d like to develop this concept into a sit down café where my guests can enjoy a hot cup of Greek coffee and a slice of cake.

"But for now, it’s a space where fashion and flavour has come together. You can browse a beautiful range of clothes, and pick up a box of treats to enjoy at home.”

Leah launched Melisanthy last month when she showed her pieces on the runway at York Fashion Week during a show at York Art Gallery.

Her collection was worn by models aged from 19 through to 56, showing both the versatility of her pieces but also how easily each piece can be worn.

“It was beautiful to see my pieces on such a range of people. Every model stepped onto the runway and looked perfectly regal, and I’m excited to bring that energy to Harrogate’s high street,” said Leah.