A MOPED rider has been taken to hospital after crashing with a van in York.
North Yorkshire Police say that at about 6.30pm on Friday, June 7, a silver Ford transit van and a moped crashed in The Green in Acomb.
A police spokesman said that the rider of the moped was then taken to hospital by an ambulance, to treat leg injuries.
Officers are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact them.
Those who can help, are asked to email david.ellison@northyorkshire.police.uk.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC41 Dave Ellison.
Please quote reference 12240100699 when passing on information.
