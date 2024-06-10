A MAN has been arrested following an upskirting incident in North Yorkshrie.
The county's police issued two appeals last week in relation to an incident in Ripon where a man followed an 11-year-old girl, lifted her skirt, and took a photograph as she walked to school on the morning of Friday, June 7.
A force spokesman has said this morning (June 10): "We can now update that a 26-year-old man from Ripon has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been bailed with conditions pending further investigation."
