The county's police issued two appeals last week in relation to an incident in Ripon where a man followed an 11-year-old girl, lifted her skirt, and took a photograph as she walked to school on the morning of Friday, June 7.

A force spokesman has said this morning (June 10): "We can now update that a 26-year-old man from Ripon has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been bailed with conditions pending further investigation."