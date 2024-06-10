Mixed Morris Dance Team Minster Strays rom Ryedale has organised a Day of Dancing on Saturday, June,15.

Seven Morris Dance teams will be taking part from Ryedale, Beverley, Scarborough, Saltburn, Richmond, Barnard Castle, and Darlington.

They will be dancing outside in the Market Place area of Malton near Kemp's Bookshop 10.30am-12.15pm and 1.30pm - 3.30pm, outside Pizza on the Square 10.30-12.15, and the Library 1.30-2.15pm. This is a free event.

In the event of rain, they have permission to dance in St. Michael's Church.

Ian Conlan, from the Minster Strays, said: "I took up Morris dancing with the Minster Strays 18 years ago, and we still have many of our founding members from 21 years ago as well as many newer members that have joined since then. As we celebrate our 21st year, we are on the lookout for new members. "We meet on Mondays in Sand Hutton Village Hall, convenient for dancers coming from both Ryedale and York, and a recruiting for starters in September.

"With seven teams coming to Malton on Saturday, of various styles of Morris dancing, we hope there is something for everyone, and that people will stop to enjoy watching these skilled dancers performing traditional English Morris dancing in a stunning variety of colourful costumes outside in the beautiful market place of Malton, or inside the church if raining.

"The climax of the day is the Showcase opposite Kemps at 2.30pm-3.30pm where all the teams will each showcase their best dances. We are all amateur dancers aspiring to dance to a professional standard, and like performing with flair for the public's enjoyment."