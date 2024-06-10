SCARBOROUGH and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team (SRMRT) were called to assist police officers following reports of a missing child last night (Sunday).
A team of 12 responded to the search in the Duggleby area at 11.50pm.
A spokesperson for SRMRT said: "We were called by North Yorkshire Police to reports of a child missing from home in Duggleby. Weather conditions in the area was heavy rain and a cold wind.
"There was an initial response of 12 team members and four team vehicles.
"Thankfully the child was found safe and well as we arrived on scene.
"We were deployed for one and a half hours."
