Unless you're boarding your flights to Germany, you'll likely be planning where to watch the big games in the upcoming tournament.

And if you're someone that likes to make an occasion of it - York boasts an array of pubs, bars and venues that will be showing the games live.

SPARK will be showing games on their big screen (Image: Richard O'Hare)

Up first is SPARK:York, which will be showing games on its big screen. Fans can watch the football on tables accommodating parties of up to six people, which can be booked in advance here.

Fans at SPARK will still be able to purchase from the on-site food vendors, along with the variety of different drinks options.

Whilst the majority of group-stage games will be shown without commentary, each England and Scotland game will play the live commentary - with doors opening one hour prior to kick off for each.

Emily Youngson, events coordinator at SPARK, said: "Our aim is to create an inclusive and relaxed environment where everyone can come together to enjoy the game, celebrate each goal, and soak in the excitement.

"Whether you're a die-hard fan or just love the atmosphere, we welcome you to join us and cheer on your team!"

O'Neills, The Black Bull, Cross Keys, Harkers, the Old White Swan and Punchbowl will all be showing the games (Image: O'Neills)

A further six pubs in York have told The Press of their plans to show every game. With O'Neills, Black Bull, Cross Keys, Harkers, the Old White Swan and the Punchbowl all showing the games

Mitchells & Butler, which owns the Nicholson's, O'Neills and Sizzling pub brands across York has promised to show every live game, with food and drink on offer.

A spokesperson for Mitchells & Butlers said: "We look forward to welcoming supporters to our venues for the Euros to enjoy some fantastic food and drink and hopefully some incredible football.

"Whether you'll be backing your home team or just soaking in the big game atmosphere with friends, we’ve got the best food and drinks to keep you going through every fixture, live on our big screens."

The Carlton Tavern, Acomb, will be brining back their popular big screen (Image: The Carlton Tavern)

The new venue in Stonebow, the Roxy Ball Room, will be offering two exclusive packages for football fans to enjoy.

For £15 per person, visitors can reserve a seat and get two drink tokens. For £25 per person, customers can also have main meal as well.

Roxy is encouraging fans to book as soon as possible to guarantee the best seat in the house.

Elsewhere in York, the Carlton Tavern in Acomb has promised to bring back its popular big screen. Residents in the West of York can also visit The Ainsty, The Quakerwood and the Clockhouse Pub.