The supermarket is recalling its Tesco Nutty Nougat Caramel Chocolate Bars multipack, and its Tesco Dreamy Caramel Chocolate Bars multipack because they may contain peanuts not mentioned on the label.

The packaging error means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts.

The affected multipacks have best before dates of January 31, 2025, and February 28, 2025.

Friday 7 June 2024 - @Tesco recalls various Tesco Multipack Chocolate Bars because of undeclared peanuts #FoodAllergy https://t.co/VeqMcyLc04 pic.twitter.com/0ec2GpyY75 — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) June 7, 2024

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has warned anyone with a peanut allergy who has purchased the chocolate not to eat it.

A spokesman said: “Tesco is recalling the above products from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

“The company has also issued a recall notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above products do not eat them. Instead, return them to any Tesco store for a full refund.

“For more information contact Tesco Customer Services on 0800 505 555.”

A Tesco spokesman added: “Please do not consume this product and return it to store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.”

What is an allergy alert?





Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold.

Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk.

When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert.