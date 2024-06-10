North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they have been called out twice last night (June 9) after reports of a fire in New Earswick.

The first call came at 5.33pm and crews from York and Acomb responded to reports of a fire in a terraced row of garages. Crews extinguished a sofa on fire using one hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera. The cause was deliberate.

Then again at 7.39pm crews from York and Acomb responded to reports of another fire in a garage.

A service spokesman said: “The fire had spread into two adjacent garages and was extinguished by crews using one hose reel jet, one breathing apparatus, small tools, grinder, spreaders and thermal imaging camera.

“The cause was deliberate as youths were seen running away from the incident. The police were informed and are investigating further.”