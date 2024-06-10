A WANTED man has been caught by police with a dog in York.
North Yorkshire Police say that local neighbourhood officers working in York last night (June 9) assisted response officers and police Thorn to help catch one of York’s most wanted criminals.
They have not named the man, but say he has now been arrested and recalled back to prison.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article