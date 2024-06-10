The county’s police say Jacqueline Wright or Jacqueline Lynn, as she is also known, is missing from Kirkbymoorside.

A force spokesman said: “We are currently searching for 58-year-old Jacqueline who has been missing since yesterday evening.



“She was last known to be in Welburn, between Malton and York, at around 9pm on Sunday (June 9).

“We believe she is travelling in her grey Nissan Juke car which has the registration plate 'PE19 URZ' and may have been heading to York.

“Her family have been unable to contact her ever since and we’re growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to locate Jacqueline and as part of our enquiries, we’re asking for anyone who has seen her, or her vehicle, or who has any information about her whereabouts, to contact us immediately.



“If you have any information that could assist us, please call us on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room



“If you have an immediate sighting, please dial 999.”



Please quote job number 12240102082 when providing any information.