Police were called to an address in Wreyfield Drive, Scarborough, at 11.35am on Saturday following reports that a man had been assaulted.

“He was taken to hospital where he was treated for minor injuries,” a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said.

“Following investigation, it appears that a firearm of some description was discharged in the area at the time.”

A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on bail pending further investigation.

“We are appealing for any information that could assist our investigation into the incident,” the police spokesperson said.

Police also want information about another incident earlier the same evening.

“It was reported that an argument and disturbance took place at around 10pm near to the row of shops on Colescliffe Road,” the spokesperson said.

“We’d like to hear from anyone who has any dashcam or doorbell camera footage that may have captured something, in particular any of the people involved in the two incidents, or any vehicles in the areas at the time.”

Anyone with information is asked to email john.wilson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for John Wilson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference number 12240101470 when passing on information.