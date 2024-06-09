A FIRE in a North Yorkshire field is through to have been caused by geese colliding with overhead power lines.
Firefighters were called to the field at West Tanfield, near Fountains Abbey, at 9.14 this morning following reports of smoke.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “This was a small fire caused by downed power lines, believed to have been due to Geese colliding with the lines.”
Northern Powergrid has been on the scene to repair the lines.
