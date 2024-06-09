A MOPED rider suffered injuries to their arm and leg after being involved in a crash with a van in Selby this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Selby’s Canal Road at 1.14pm.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said there had been a ‘road traffic collision involving a van and a moped’.

The spokesperson added: “(The) moped rider suffered injuries to arm and leg. Crews assisted paramedics.”