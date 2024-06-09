The annual Bishy Road street party was underway for the 13th year.

And the street was jammed solid – not with traffic, but with people having a great time.

A road closure order meant that the whole of the north end of Bishopthorpe Road could be given over to the party.

Bishopthorpe Road during the street party today (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Tables and stalls were laid out, along with plenty of hay bales for party-goers to sit on, and there was food - and, of course, drink - from the Bishy Road restaurants and pubs.

A street performer – or ‘aerialist’, to give her her correct title - was performing amazing aerial contortions on a specially-erected frame in the middle of the street, to the delight of watching children.

'Aerialist' Lena Mazel putting on a show at the Bishy Road street party today (Image: Stephen Lewis)

The street's small car park, meanwhile, had been converted into a makeshift performance area, with more hay bales as seats.

Party-goers got to enjoy live music from the likes of the New York Brass Band and the Steiner School Natural Voice Choir.

Talia Kirkbride and George Brown, who live nearby, had come along from Dalston Terrace to see what was happening, and were enjoying a drink while sitting on a hay bale.

“It’s really good!” Talia said.

“It’s the first time we’ve been, but it’s a great way of bringing people together. And there’s something for all ages.”

Talia Kirkbride and George Brown enjoying the vibe at the Bishy Road street party today (Image: Stephen Lewis)

John Prendergast was browsing through a display of local historical photos in one of the many street stalls – this one set up by the Clements Hall Local History Group.

A local man, he said he had been to the street party a couple of times in the past.

“But it’s really good for the community,” he said.

John Prendergast studying historical photos at the Clements Hall Local History Group stall (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Jeremy Preston, one of the street party’s organisers, was conspicuous in a hi-viz jacket.

He said the annual event, put on mainly by local traders, aimed to bring the community together.

“It’s all about people enjoying themselves – I think there’s a real buzz," he said.

'There's a real buzz', said Jeremy Preston (Image: Stephen Lewis)

The street party is funded by independent traders on Bishopthorpe Road, with the help of some community crowdfunding contributions.

The party was due to end at 4pm, after which the clean-up was beginning.

A street closure order is in place today until 9pm.