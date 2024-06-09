Lexi, 13, was last seen at the York Designer Outlet on Saturday afternoon.

Police say she was expected back at her home in Hambleton at 7pm that evening, but did not turn up.

“Her family have been unable to contact her ever since and we’re growing increasingly concerned for her welfare,” a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said.

Lexi, also known as Chelsea, is described as white, about 5’3” tall, slim, with blue eyes and shoulder length ginger hair. She was last seen wearing a black and grey hoodie, black joggers and navy-blue trainers.

Police say ‘extensive enquiries’ are ongoing to locate Lexi.

“As part of our enquiries, we’re asking for anyone who has seen her or knows where she is to contact us immediately,” the spokesperson said.

“Please call us on 101 and pass information to our Force Control Room if you have seen her or please dial 999 if you have an immediate sighting.

“Please quote job number 12240101398 when providing any information.”