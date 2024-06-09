Tony Ridsdel told the Press yesterday the village was jammed solid with cars trying to get to the event all day.

He said: “The village has been rammed. Villagers have basically been trapped in the village all day.”

There were other complaints on the event’s own Facebook page – including from one commenter who said: ‘Parking is a joke’.

The complaints sparked an apology today from Peter Richardson of the event’s organisers Richardson’s Amusements.

The problems on Saturday had been caused by people coming to the event who had not pre-booked parking tickets, he said.

Monster Trucks image from the York Monster Trucks Facebook page (Image: Other)

He said event organisers had urged people on the York Monster Trucks Facebook page NOT to come unless they had pre-booked a parking space – but many did so anyway.

“People just came without a parking ticket,” he said.

He said extra parking space had been set aside today, and new entry opened up, to try to alleviate the problems.

“We are really sorry that this has happened,” Mr Richardson said. “It is not what we wanted at all. We just wanted to put on a nice family event.”

Traffic queueing through Rufforth for the York Monster Trucks event on Saturday (Image: Tony Ridsdel)

Mr Richardson said it was the first time the event had been held at Rufforth Airfield.

He said he would ‘strive to make sure’ that there were no such problems if the event were to return next year.

There were numerous complaints about the parking and traffic on The Press Facebook page and on the York Monster Truck Facebook page following the event’s first day.

“It was an absolute joke. 1.5 hours to get out of a car park! More organisation in 10 Downing Street!,” said Joshua Adger on The Press’ Facebook page.

“The organizers had a chance to make this easier by opening another gate, giving people proper information about where to go or running a shuttle bus service but they didn't,” added David Notdavid.

On the York Monster Truck Facebook page, meanwhile, Sarah Lee commented: “Had 2 tickets for today and couldn't find the venue. People were driving all over trying to find the venue.”

Mark Pemberton added: “Parking is a joke!”

Cars parking on a grass verge in Rufforth for the York Monster Trucks event on Saturday (Image: Tony Ridsdel)

Others, however, defended the event.

Kennedy Fitzsimmons wrote on the Monster Truck page: “We had a great time, got there nice and early and parked up fine, range of food options and loads of rides.”

One anonymous commenter on The Press website today added: “Well I live in Rufforth and yeah it was an inconvenience for an hour before each Monster Truck event show time but the rest of the time it was fine.

“It's one weekend, just let people have fun. Complain to York Monster Trucks about parking arrangement for future events.”

The event, which runs until 8pm today, was billed as a Monster Truck Show and Fun Fair.

Entry tickets were £6.50 – but did NOT include parking.

Parking tickets had to be bought separately in advance for £7.50.