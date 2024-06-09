First staged in 2008, this year’s Tractor Fest in the park at Newby Hall near Boroughbridge was billed as the largest yet.

More than 1,000 vintage and modern tractors have been on display throughout the weekend – along with 600 stationary engines, commercial vehicles, cars, trucks, bikes and even a ‘velocipede’ (an early form of bike propelled by pedals on cranks fitted to the front axle) disguised as a horse.

Thought to date from 1890, the velocipede - christened ‘Sparky’ when he was bought on Ebay earlier this year - has been lovingly restored by owners Sheila and Martin Wilson from Cumbria.

Sparky the velocipede on display at Tractor Fest at Newby Hall this weekend (Image: Supplied)

“He was delivered with two broken hind legs, but we have managed to find someone to replace them, making our velocipede complete,” they said, in a notice proudly displayed alongside their unusual form of transport.

Kevin Watson, chair of the Yorkshire Vintage Association, said this year’s event had been a huge success.

“This year is our biggest celebration of agricultural machinery yet – with more than 2,000 exhibits on display in120 acres of Newby’s beautiful park,” he said.

A child is lost in wonder at the sight of a rank of vintage tractors at Tractor Fest (Image: Supplied)

“Enthusiasts and tractor lovers from across the UK and the world travel to the show and this year we have had more than 1,200 tractors old and new on display, as well as vintage vehicles, threshing machines, combine harvesters and engines - there really has been something for everyone.”

Along with the vehicles themselves, the event has featured a host of entertainments, crafts, food and drink – plus, of course, admission to Newby Hall’s gardens.

A vintage bike on show at Tractor Fest at Newby Hall (Image: Supplied)

This year also saw the introduction, for the first time, of Tractor Pirates, an interactive tractor-themed play area complete with a selection of sensory farmyard tuff trays, tractor-inspired craft activities and tractor track painting.

Tractor Pirates is the brainchild of North Yorkshire-based TV producer and entrepreneur Lucy Smith.

She said: “My son Albie loves tractors and my daughter Jessie loves pirates, so Tractor Pirates is the theme for all our playtime.

“We make desert island farms, tractor track paintings, giant cardboard ships with huge tractor wheels, and tell stories about a raggle taggle bunch of young pirates who go on adventures to discover vegetable treasure.

“It felt like the perfect foundation for an animated world.”

Tractor Fest runs at Newby Hall until 4pm today.