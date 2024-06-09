Mr Hollyer, who has represented Haxby and Wigginton on City of York Council since 2019, said he believed his party could ‘take the fight’ to the Conservatives in the constituency.

Julian Sturdy has been the sitting Conservative MP for York outer since 2010 – though he faces a stiff challenge at the July 4 general election from Labour’s Luke Charters.

But Mr Hollyer insists the Lib Dems can take the seat.

Speaking at the launch of his campaign, he said: “Liberal Democrats are ready to take the fight to the Conservatives in York Outer.

“At the local elections last year we won 18 of the 23 seats in York Outer, the Conservatives won 3 and Labour only won 1. The Liberal Democrats can win in York Outer.

“I am running because the Conservatives have run the NHS into the ground. Residents can’t get a GP or dentist appointment and are waiting far too long for ambulances to turn up. Liberal Democrats would enshrine a legal right to see a GP within a week by recruiting 8,000 more GPs.

“We have seen the cost-of-living crisis take a grip in York with sky-high energy bills, housing costs and food prices.

“It’s the Liberal Democrats that have the plan to cut energy bills by insulating people's homes and boosting renewables - the cheapest, cleanest and most popular form of energy.

“The people of York have been taken for granted by this Conservative government for too long. Only a vote for the Liberal Democrats gets our area a hard-working local MP on your side.”