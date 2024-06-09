A LARGE pile of rubbish off York’s Water Lane was deliberately set on fire last night.
Police called in fire crews after coming across the burning rubbish just after 11.30pm.
“The fire consisted of a pile of rubbish approximately two metres square which had been started deliberately,” a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.
“The crew used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.”
