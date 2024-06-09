That’s the advice after would-be al fresco diners set fire to their caravan by doing just that.

Fire crews were called out to the village of Hawsker near Whitby at just after 7pm last night following reports that a caravan had caught fire.

“The owners had put some plastic plates on the BBQ which was still hot causing the plates to melt and subsequently ignite,” a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.

The fire had already been put out before firefighters arrived, but the caravan was badly scorched.

“The crew… gave advice,” the spokesperson said.