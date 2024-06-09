A GUST of wind led to a disabled York woman getting trapped when a door jammed into her wheelchair.
The woman was entering her home in an undisclosed area of York at just before 7.15 last night when the incident happened.
A fire crew from York was called out to free her.
“The York crew assisted a disabled female after a gust of wind blew the door onto her wheelchair jamming it whilst she was trying to get into her property,” a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.
“Crew freed the door from the wheelchair and the female was uninjured.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article