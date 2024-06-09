The woman was entering her home in an undisclosed area of York at just before 7.15 last night when the incident happened.

A fire crew from York was called out to free her.

“The York crew assisted a disabled female after a gust of wind blew the door onto her wheelchair jamming it whilst she was trying to get into her property,” a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.

“Crew freed the door from the wheelchair and the female was uninjured.”