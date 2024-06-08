Tony Ridsdel says the village was jammed solid with cars trying to get to the York Monster Trucks event at Rufforth Airfield all day today.

And with the event set to continue for a second day tomorrow, he says it is likely to be just as bad.

Mr Ridsdel said every road into the village – whether from the A64 via Askham Richard, or from the A1237 York outer ring road along the B1224 – was jammed solid with traffic today.

He said: “The village has been rammed. Villagers have basically been trapped in the village all day. People haven’t been able to get out of the village – or, if they do, get back.”

Traffic in Rufforth today (Image: Tony Ridsdel)

He said he planned to write to the parish council urging them to oppose the return of the event next year. “It has been horrendous,” he said.

The Press attempted to contact the organisers of the York Monster Trucks event by email and phone, without success.

Many of those who visited the event commented on Facebook that the traffic had been dreadful.

Amelia Swanney said: “Avoid like syphilis. Over an hour stuck in the car park trying to get out.”

Cars parked on grass verges for the monster trucks event in Rufforth today (Image: Tony Ridsdel)

Sarah Lee commented: “Had 2 tickets for today and couldn't find the venue. People were driving all over trying to find the venue.”

Mark Pemberton added: “Parking is a joke!”

Others, however, defended the event.

Kennedy Fitzsimmons said: “We had a great time, got there nice and early and parked up fine, range of food options and loads of rides.”

The event continues at Rufforth Airfield from 10am to 8pm tomorrow.