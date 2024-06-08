During an exhausting but emotional and uplifting three days, the 98-year-old veteran got to meet Queen Camilla and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and was mobbed by French people who wanted to thank him and shake his hand.

He also got to spread the ashes of two fellow York Normandy veterans – Flying Officer Douglas Petty and Trooper Sid Metcalfe – who both died in 2022.

Ken was too tired to speak to The Press as he returned to the UK by ferry today.

But Nick Beilby of the York Normandy Veterans association, who accompanied Ken on his journey, said it had been a moving and memorable few days.

Poignant: veteran Ken Cooke in Normandy for the 80th anniversary of D-Day (Image: York Normandy Veterans)

Nick said Ken had met both Queen Camilla and PM Rishi Sunak at a special event at Gold Beach – where Ken himself landed on D-Day 80 years ago as a young Green Howards private – and got to regale the queen with his wartime stories.

He then visited Omaha Beach, where many US forces landed, and got to listen to a speech by US President Joe Biden.

Afterwards, he was taken for a meal by his friends and members of York Normandy Veterans.

“It was a very, very long day, but a wonderful day,” Nick said.

The following day was, if anything, even more emotional for Ken, Nick said.

The veteran returned to Gold Beach to scatter the ashes of Douglas Petty at the point where he himself had splashed ashore 80 years ago.

Poignant moment: Ken Cooke scattering the ashes of his friend and fellow Normandy veteran Douglas Petty at Gold Beach (Image: York Normandy Veterans)

Douglas had served as a flight engineer with a Canadian crew on a Halifax bomber. He flew 31 missions – including a daring daylight raid over Normandy on June 10, 1944, in support of the D-Day invasion.

No-one is exactly sure where he crossed into France, Nick admitted – so Ken scattered his friend’s ashes at the place where he himself came ashore, and planted a ‘poppy cross’ in his friend’s memory.

READ MORE:

- York D-Day hero Ken Cooke returns to Normandy beaches

- 'I was right scared': York Normandy veteran Joseph recalls 'noise and fear' of D-Day

Ken then visited the British Memorial Gardens at Ver-sur-Mer, laid a wreath on the York Normandy Veterans bench, and scattered Sid Metcalfe’s ashes.

Douglas Petty, left, and Sid Metcalfe, right, as young men in uniform. Normandy veteran Ken Cooke scattered their ashes during a visit to France for the 80th anniversary of D-Day (Image: Supplied)

Sid was in his early 20s and serving as a mechanic/ driver in a reconnaissance unit when he landed at Sword Beach on D-Day plus 10.

Nick said the scattering of his friends’ ashes had been ‘very, very emotional’ for Ken.

“But he rose to the occasion,” he said.

During a hectic few days in Normandy, Ken was feted as a hero wherever he went, Nick said.

He met current British servicemen and women.

“And he met a lot of French people, who all wanted to shake his hands and thank him,” Nick said.

Feted: Ken Cooke with locals during his visit to Normandy for the 80th anniversary of D-Day (Image: York Normandy Veterans)

Ken was one of 20-or-so British Normandy veterans who made the trip across the Channel for the D-Day 80th commemorations.

They’re among the last of their generation who, so long ago, fought for their country and for the freedoms we enjoy today.

Speaking before his trip, Ken – who last year was named Person of the Year in the York Community Pride Awards – told The Press that he wouldn’t rule out another visit in future if his health held up.

“If I keep taking my tablets, I’ll go for the 90th anniversary!” he said.