Dowse Events, the team behind the Pocklington Christmas Market, have announced their "Gastro Festival" in Pocklington this summer.

The festival is coming to West Green Field on Saturday, June 6, and Sunday, June 7.

"Gastro Festival Pocklington is a free music, food and drink festival that’s loaded with amazing entertainment for all the family," said Courtney Dowse, co-founder of Dowse Events.

"After the success of Pocklington Christmas Market we wanted to bring another free event to Pocklington in the summer.

"Gastro Festival is a concept we have been working on for the past year so we figured what better place to launch it than Pocklington"

Like the Christmas Market, the Gastro Festival will have a range of local and international food producers and craft traders.

Entertainment will range from circus workshops, farm animals, games and family entertainment, to comedy acts and live music.

YO1 Radio will host the Main Stage, which will have local performers and a Taylor Swift tribute on Saturday, as well as a Freddie Mercury and Queen tribute headlining the Sunday.

There will be a fire performance on both evenings, the event organisers also announced that they will be bringing a 200ft zip line along for thrill-seekers.