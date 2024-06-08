TRAFFIC is at a standstill after a crash on a major road near York.
The crash, on the A64 between York and Malton by Barton Hill, was first reported at 11.29am today (June 8).
Traffic has been stopped on the #A64 westbound between the #A169 #Norton and the B1248 #Malton due to a collision— National Highways: Yorkshire (@HighwaysYORKS) June 8, 2024
Please be patient we'll try and get you moving again soon pic.twitter.com/w8gFf4yEFs
Traffic is said to be held at a standstill on the westbound carriageway, between York Road (B1248) and the Barton Hill Crossroads.
Updates to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article