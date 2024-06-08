Rachael Maskell has held the York Central seat since 2015, as a Labour and Co-operative candidate. However, since the dissolution of Parliament on May 30, she is no longer an actively serving MP.

Winning three elections in her time, the incumbent Ms Maskell will go up against eight other candidates vying for the seat at the General Election on July 4.

These candidates, in alphabetical order, are: Cliff Bond (Reform UK), Richard Hudson (Conservative), Roger James (Independent), Ruairi Kendall (Independent), Lars Kramm (Green), Alastair Lord (Independent), Leo Mayne (Independent) and Alan Page (Liberal Democrats).

Whilst campaigning in Bishopthorpe Road on June 8. She reflected on her three terms served as York Central MP, Ms Maskell said: "Nothing can be a greater honour than getting to represent the people of York Central.

"I'm so proud to serve them, and I will continue to do my best to represent them in Westminster."

Polling site Electoral Calculus predicts that Ms Maskell and Labour will win the election on July 4, and get an estimated 66 per cent of the votes in the process.

The same polls say that the Conservatives will come second, with 13 per cent of the vote, and the Lib Dems third, with three per cent of the vote.