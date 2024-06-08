Bishopthorpe Road will host the street party tomorrow, June 9.

The six hour event will see a series live music, food stalls and children’s entertainment - including face painting, a magician and a tuck shop.

The live music will be started with the Steiner School Natural Voice Choir, with two sets from the New York Brass Band, Afrodesia, and other local artists among those performing throughout the day.

Fliers with the full programme of events are in place (Image: Harry Booth)

Funded by a group of independent traders on the street, a portion of the street party's running costs were covered by community crowdfunding contributions.

In their crowdfunding post, the traders said: "The basic costs to put on a street party have rocketed over the past few years and whilst the traders on the street each contribute to the street party we just don't have enough to cover all of the costs."

The campaign received an additional £540, raised by 29 contributors.

Bishopthorpe Road car park will be closed during the event, a City of York Council notice in the car park said: "Vehicles are prohibited from proceeding, parking and waiting in the length of Bishopthorpe Road between its junctions with Scarcroft Road and Darnborough Street."

The closures are set to run from 8am until 9pm on Sunday, June 9.